Trump Urges Mexico to Send Migrants Home, Repeats Call for Wall Funding

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Mexico should send migrants seeking asylum in the United States back to their home countries, a day after U.S. authorities shut the country’s busiest southern border crossing and fired tear gas into the crowd.

U.S. officials on Sunday reopened the crossing at the San Ysidro port of entry between San Diego and Tijuana, the most heavily trafficked land border in the Western Hemisphere after shutting it down for several hours.

Trump has vowed the asylum seekers would not easily enter the country and on Monday threatened again to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, which stretches 2,000 miles (3,200 km).

