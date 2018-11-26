Trump Urges Mexico to Send Migrants Home, Repeats Call for Wall Funding

On By mexicoinstituteIn human rights, Immigration, Migration, Migration and Migrants, North America, Security and the Rule of Law, U.S.-Mexico Border, U.S.-Mexico Relations

11/26/2018 – New York Times

trump
Source: CNN

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Mexico should send migrants seeking asylum in the United States back to their home countries, a day after U.S. authorities shut the country’s busiest southern border crossing and fired tear gas into the crowd.

U.S. officials on Sunday reopened the crossing at the San Ysidro port of entry between San Diego and Tijuana, the most heavily trafficked land border in the Western Hemisphere after shutting it down for several hours.

Trump has vowed the asylum seekers would not easily enter the country and on Monday threatened again to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, which stretches 2,000 miles (3,200 km).

Read more…

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s